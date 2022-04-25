Entertainment

When are 'KGF 2,' 'The Kashmir Files' hitting the OTT?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 25, 2022, 12:19 pm 2 min read

'The Kashmir Files' and 'KGF: Chapter 2' released a month apart from one another.

Want to know when The Kashmir Files and KGF: Chapter 2, two of 2022's most successful ventures, are hitting the OTT space? We have an update! While The Kashmir Files will be shown on ZEE5, the OTT release of KGF: Chapter 2 is parked at Amazon Prime Video. The former may release next month, but KGF: Chapter 2's OTT outing will take time.

Context Why does this story matter?

While The Kashmir Files got released on March 11, KGF: Chapter 2 hit the theaters on April 14. And, both have done exceptionally well commercially, too.

While the KGF: Chapter 2 rage is still on, The Kashmir Files have now stopped its stupendous run at the ticket window settling for Rs. 337.23cr (worldwide gross).

Release All about 'The Kashmir Files'

The Kashmir Files might hit ZEE5 on May 13. But, the streamer is yet to confirm that. They will do so on Monday. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directorial has Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Puneet Issar in the principal cast. It's set around the exodus (which the film corrects as genocide) of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

Information OTT release details of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Meanwhile, the streaming date of KGF: Chapter 2 won't be declared in immediate future, given that it got released just days back. But, rumors suggest it will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 27 or June in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. To note, KGF: Chapter 1 is also on Prime. In fact, it was the most-streamed film last week.

Projects 'KGF 3,' Agnihotri's 'The Delhi Files' coming

Separately, the KGF saga won't stop anytime soon, as was indicated by the post-credits scene of KGF: Chapter 2. It teased the final draft of the next film, but the Yash-led third part will take time to get into production. Meanwhile, Agnihotri has started working on The Delhi Files, which will deal with the brutal 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Kher stars in this one, too.