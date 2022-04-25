Entertainment

'Lock Upp': Munawar Faruqui reveals close relatives sexually assaulted him

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 25, 2022

Munawar Faruqui's latest secret reveal on 'Lock Upp' left everyone teary-eyed

Once again, Lock Upp saw the Judgement Day episode taking place on Sunday, where contestants have to share secrets from their lives in order to save themselves from elimination. And, popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui pressed the buzzer first and thereafter had to share a dark secret. Teary-eyed, he opened up about yet another traumatic incident from his childhood. Trigger warning: Sexual assault.

Quote Never shared these with anyone: Faruqui

"Maine yeh cheeze kabhi kisise share nahi kari kyuki [I've never shared these things with anyone because] I have to face them," a pensive Faruqui said. Then, he stated: "I was a six-year-old and I was sexually assaulted for several years, till the time that I was 11-year-old." "They were my relatives, two of them...I would not understand at the time," he shared.

Details 'Didn't understand then, continued for four-five years'

"Mujhe us waqt nahi samajh aata tha aur char-paanch saal tak woh continuously chalta raha [I didn't understand then and it continued for four-five years]." He revealed things turned extreme in the fourth year when they realized they should stop. In the preview shared by ALTBalaji, Faruqui was seen crying as co-contestants, including Saisha Shinde and Prince Narula consoled him.

Do you know? Faruqui was scolded by his father. Here's why

Faruqui revealed he has never identified his perpetrators. "I once felt my dad got to know about it but he scolded me a lot. Perhaps he felt the same, as I did, that this is not something that should come out in the open."

Information This is what host Kangana Ranaut said

The comic said how the trauma from this incident has stayed with him. Listening to his story, host Kangana Ranaut said, "Munawar, one always thinks that somehow it was their fault...So many kids go through this every year but we avoid talking about it on public platforms." She shared how a neighborhood boy used to inappropriately touch her when she was a child.

Looking back Earlier, Faruqui had shared heartbreaking tale of mother's death

This isn't the first time that the 29-year-old comic bared his secrets on Lock Upp. Earlier, he had revealed his mother had died by suicide. A victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband and in-laws, Faruqui's mother didn't get any respect in the house, as per the comedian. Unfortunately, she breathed her last when the comedian was holding her hands.