Entertainment

'SSMB29': SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu to discuss script in Dubai?

'SSMB29': SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu to discuss script in Dubai?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 25, 2022, 11:02 am 2 min read

This upcoming Telugu film will mark the 29th outing of Mahesh Babu

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's next with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is making a lot of noise! While the movie is yet to hit the floors, reports suggest that the actor and the director will meet in Dubai to discuss the script, where the former is apparently traveling to with his family. Tentatively titled SSMB29, the film might start production at the end of this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

It was announced last year that Babu and Rajamouli will be collaborating for a project and since then, fans remained excited to know what was coming for them.

Also, this is the one of the biggest collaborations the Telugu film industry and the Indian cinema will see in recent times.

Hence, people are eager to learn about every small detail related to the film.

Details Rajamouli already in Dubai

Rajamouli, basking in the humongous success of his last directorial RRR, is vacationing in Dubai and enjoying his much-needed rest. So, their Dubai meet checks out. According to Pinkvilla, shooting of the upcoming film will start in December this year once the script is finalized by all the parties involved. The script has reportedly been penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the father of Rajamouli.

Information All you need to know about 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Babu is in Dubai to kick-start the promotional activities of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The film is slated to release on May 12 and marks his return to the silver screens after two years. His last theatrical release was Sarileru Neekevvaru. In Sarkaru Vaari Paata, National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady.

Fact What is the film's budget?

Back to SSMB29, the Telugu film will be produced by KL Narayana under his banner Sri Durga Arts. A massive sum of Rs. 800cr has reportedly been earmarked for the film, making it the most expensive Telugu venture till date. It will get released in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil. Though not confirmed, but Tamil star Vikram might be signed as the antagonist.