Entertainment

5 upcoming projects featuring South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu

5 upcoming projects featuring South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 12, 2022, 11:20 am 2 min read

Which Samantha Ruth Prabhu-led film you are looking forward to?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most established and bankable actors of the South Indian Cinema, having delivered consequent hits in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She, however, gained nationwide fame with web series The Family Man 2 and since then, there was no stopping her! In this light, let us explore Ruth Prabhu's five upcoming projects to watch out for.

#1 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is the first release for Ruth Prabhu this year. Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the triangular romantic comedy-drama has been directed by Nayanthara's partner Vignesh Shivan. Produced by the couple's Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, it's Shivan's fourth directorial. The upcoming movie features Nayanthara as Kanmani Ganguly, Ruth Prabhu as Khatija, and Sethupathi as RAMBO. It releases on April 28.

#2 'Shaakuntalam'

Up next is Shaakuntalam. Directed by ace filmmaker Gunasekhar, the Telugu mythological drama film is based on a play by the same name by Kalidasa. Ruth Prabhu plays the titular character, while Dev Mohan will essay the character of the king of Puru Dynasty, Dushyanta. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will also be seen in a crucial role. Neelima Guna is bankrolling Shaakuntalam.

#3 'Yashoda'

Yashoda sits on the third place. In this thriller, Ruth Prabhu has been signed for the titular character and reports suggest she would also pack some punches. The multilingual is being directed by the Hari and Harish duo. It is slated to hit the theaters on August 12, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Yashoda has been bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad.

#4 'Arrangements Of Love'

Last year in November, Ruth Prabhu signed her debut international film, Arrangements of Love. Philip John (of Downton Abbey fame) is backing the project, which will see the actor playing a bisexual, 27-year-old detective agency owner. The film is being produced by Sunitha Tati's Guru Films, the house behind Prabhu-starrer Oh! Baby. The film is set to hit the floors in August this year.

#5 'Citadel'

After the second season of The Family Man 2, Ruth Prabhu is collaborating with its director duo of Raj & DK again for the Hindi edition of Citadel. She is set to star alongside Varun Dhawan and it will be a spin-off to the international version that stars Priyanka Chopra. Ruth Prabhu will reportedly play a spy in Citadel. It starts rolling next year.