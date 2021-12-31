Entertainment 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' teaser is all about time-travel and nostalgia

'Oke Oka Jeevitham' teaser is all about time-travel and nostalgia

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 01:52 pm 2 min read

Poster of 'Oke Oka Jeevitham'/ Source: @ImSharwanand

The teaser of Oke Oka Jeevitham is here! Sharing the same, Suriya wrote, "Here're the Teasers of #OkeOkaJeevitham #Kanam." While Oke Oka Jeevitham is the Telugu version, Kanam is the Tamil one. The 90-second-long clip makes it clear that the film will be a comedy science fiction based on the concept of time travel. Sharwanand and Ritu Varma are the lead actors.

Context Why does this story matter?

There have been several films based on the concepts of time-travel and time-loop in recent times. Suriya himself has starred in a movie with a similar concept (24). However, this teaser shows us that we may get to experience a different kind of a time-travel journey as several nostalgia-inducing elements were included in it. Let's wait for the film's release before concluding anything though.

Twitter Post Watch the teaser here

Observation Some portions of the teaser take us back in time

The teaser reminds us of the Hollywood trilogy Back To The Future, the first of which came in 1985. What gives the clip a unique touch is the Indian emotional value. Some portions in the teaser take us back to the '90s. For example, it ends with the jingle from the Washing powder Nirma commercial, giving us an instant ride to those older days.

Details Focus is on hero and his friends's time travel experience

The short video begins with a scientist (played by Nassar) explaining his invention of the time machine. But there's a catch! The machine can work only once (to and fro). Later, as one would expect from a time travel story, it shows the protagonist and his friends planning to travel back in time to relive a few sections of their lives.

Cast Amala Akkineni returns to Tamil cinema after 30 years

Amala Akkineni from a still of the film

Debutant Shree Karthick is the director. Besides Sharwanand, and Varma, the film co-stars Amala Akkineni, wife of Telugu star Nagarjuna, Jayaditya Kang, and Ravi Raghavendra. Its Telugu version features Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Vennela Kishore, while Sathish, and Ramesh Thilak complete the cast of the Tamil version. Sujith Sarang is at the cinematography, Jakes Bejoy has helmed its music, and Sreejith Sarang is the editor.