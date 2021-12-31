Entertainment Chulbul Pandey returning soon? 'Dabangg 4' in scripting stage: Report

Chulbul Pandey returning soon? 'Dabangg 4' in scripting stage: Report

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Dec 31, 2021, 12:48 pm 2 min read

If things go as planned, 'Dabangg 4' will be reality soon!

Bollywood's most stylish cop, Chulbul Pandey, is set to return on the silver screens for the fourth time. Yes, you heard it correctly. If the latest reports are to be believed, a script for Dabangg 4 is being polished currently with lead star Salman Khan liking the "basic idea." Starting with Dabangg in 2010, the third installment in the franchise was released in 2019.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chulbul Pandey in cartoon format

Made around a never-seen-before hero-cop, every Dabangg movie has been successful with the masses, having entered the Rs. 100cr club each time. The franchise even led to the creation of a kid-friendly Chulbul Pandey in cartoon format. It's but natural for Khan and the team to churn out more from this lucrative venture and a fourth movie might be the right way ahead.

Details Tigmanshu Dhulia reportedly will narrate script to Khan next year

Tigmanshu Dhulia in a scene from 'Rangbaaz'

As per a report by Pinkvilla, director/actor/screenwriter Tigmanshu Dhulia has been working on the script for Dabangg 4 for "more than a year now." "..[A] narration will take place next year. Salman is impressed with the basic idea and vision...[and] the entire team is looking to bring in a fresh approach to the iconic character of Chulbul Pandey," a source told the portal.

Quote 'It's too early to confirm the other aspects of project'

Details about the story and script will be finalized only when the narration takes place next year, the source added. "At this point of time, [the script is] work on progress as it's too early to confirm the other aspects of the project (sic)." Apparently, Khan and brother Arbaaz (who serves as a producer/actor in the franchise) are hopeful about Dhulia's vision on Pandey.

Projects Before going 'dabangg,' Khan has multiple projects in kitty

We still don't know if Dhulia will also helm the movie. But before Dabangg 4, the Bhai of Bollywood is booked to the brim with other projects. In a recent media interaction, the superstar confirmed he'll start shooting for the No Entry sequel, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, once he wraps up Tiger 3. Then he has the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel, Pavan Putra Bhaijaan.