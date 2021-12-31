3 reasons why Vijay Deverakonda-led 'Liger's first glimpse disappoints
The first video of Liger is out, introducing Vijay Deverakonda (VD) as a ripped-bodied boxer in his Bollywood debut. Apart from Hindi, it will also be released in languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film has a huge hype around it but this glimpse is nothing but a series of disappointments. And we will tell you why we feel that way.
VD is seen as someone who has anger issues
The glimpse seems to show VD as someone who does not have control over his temper. Sounds familiar? Yes! We got reminded of Arjun Reddy, too. It looks like his uncontrollable anger will be his personality trait in this film as well. However, this glimpse does not involve the glorification of alcoholism and romanticizing of abuse, so let's wait before jumping to any conclusion.
Ananya Panday does not make an appearance, nope she doesn't!
One would expect to see at least a brief glance of the leading lady, especially when someone like Ananya Panday is playing it. However, she does not make any appearance in this video. Rather than showing unnecessary shots like a silhouette of a tea truck, and repeated show-off of VD's chiseled body, at least a short shot of Panday would have done justice.
Stereotyping of Indians with the terms 'chai wale,' 'Mumbai's slumdog'
VD is introduced to the MMA as "slumdog from the streets of Mumbai" and a "chai wala." We understand the filmmakers' want to have dialogues and the premise to pump the viewers' adrenaline rush, but this glimpse makes us feel like this film will rather glorify toxic nationalism. Let's wait and see if the movie passes the high expectations that we have from it.
'Liger' is set to hit the marque in 2022
Liger has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and is being backed by actor-producer Charmme Kaur, along with Jagannadh, Apoorva Mehta, and Karan Johar. Besides Deverakonda and Panday, the film co-stars boxing legend Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan will also be seen playing a key role in the upcoming project. It was announced earlier this month that the film will be released on August 25, 2022.