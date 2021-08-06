Confirmed! Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 12:59 pm

Bollywood actor Karan Nath to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' house

As the premiere date comes near, Bigg Boss OTT makers have begun posting hints about the contestants on social media. Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan (who was stopped at the Goa airport after he tried to catch a flight from there in his bathrobe in June) and Bollywood hero Karan Nath will enter the house. The Voot show starts streaming this Sunday.

Posts

Makers didn't reveal the contestants' entire faces on post

Nath and Khan are the next housemates after Laung Gawacha singer Neha Bhasin, who had earlier confirmed her participation in the show. A few days ago, the official Instagram account of Voot posted a clip of Nath coming out of a swimming pool and flexing his muscles. His face wasn't revealed properly. And Khan was introduced by showing the upper half of his face.

Instagram Post

Check out Nath's introduction for the show

Other Contestants

Divya Agarwal, Urfi Javed likely to enter the 'BB' house

Khan isn't just popular for his TV presence, but also for a viral video, in which he's seen boarding a flight wearing a bathrobe. He also grabbed eyeballs when he roamed in Mumbai donning a panda costume. Apart from them, other BB OTT participants might be Divya Agarwal (BB 11 participant Priyank Sharma's ex-girlfriend), Puncch Beat 2 actor Urfi Javed and MTV's Pratik Sehajpal.

Participant No. 4

Akshara Singh can be the fourth confirmed housemate

Bahu Humari Rajni Kant's Ridhima Pandit and Rakesh Bapat, choreographer Nishant Bhat and singer Milind Gaba are also likely to join the show. Recently, the makers dropped another hint to reveal their fourth inmate. It showed an unclear image of a name. Soon enough netizens guessed that it's Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh, who made her movie debut with former BB contestant Ravi Kishan.

Instagram Post

The Bhojpuri actress might be seen on 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Information

Contestants have been kept under quarantine, before entering the house

The show will stream at 7 pm from Monday to Saturday, and 8 pm on Sundays. Meanwhile, the contestants have been kept under quarantine and COVID-19 tests will be performed tomorrow. Last season, the pandemic hit when the former participants were already in the house.

Format

'Bigg Boss OTT' will give audience power to decide punishments

This time, the show's format has changed a bit. According to a recent post featuring host Karan Johar, the contestants will be asked to wear "improper" attires and given bolder tasks. Also, the audience will decide their fate. The show will stream LIVE every day on Voot. To note, it will appear on television after six weeks, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.