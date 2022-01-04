'Valimai' album review: Yuvan Shankar Raja's earthy yet massy composition

'Valimai' album review: Yuvan Shankar Raja's earthy yet massy composition

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 04, 2022, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Valimai makers have dropped its jukebox online. The H Vinoth directorial has only three tracks (Naanga Vera Maari, Mother Song, and Whistle Theme), and all are already internet blockbusters. The limited number of songs indicates the upcoming cop drama will be intense and a serious film. Yuvan Shankar Raja (YSR) has composed its music. The album gets 4.5 stars and here's our detailed review.

Number 1 'Naanga Vera Maari' is here to woo the masses

Naanga Vera Maari is a peppy number that radiates a festive vibe. Presumably, this may be the hero's introductory song. Anurag Kulkarni and YSR are behind the vocals, while Vignesh Shivan has penned the lyrics. The colorful visuals complement the celebratory energy of this track. On the whole, the groovy number is an out-and-out mass entertainer. Read our review. Verdict: Bags 4 stars.

Number 2 'Mother Song' is an emotional number with creative visuals

Crooned by Sid Sriram, this song is about motherhood, as the name suggests. The song stands out from the rest of the tracks with creative visuals, showing Ajith Kumar's illustrations from different timelines. The only negative of this song is the lyrics that project motherhood in a godly manner (in a toxic way). Read our full review. Verdict: Takes 4 out of 5 stars.

Number 3 'Whistle theme' is an extravagant visual and audio treat

Though the first two songs were hits, Whistle Theme is the real deal when it comes to the tracks of Valimai! In the 1:41-minute-long tune, YSR has given us a glimpse of the swag that AK will showcase in the film. The visuals, on the other hand, are high on VFX. The theme's catchy hook makes it an addictive listen. Verdict: All 5 stars.

Information 'Valimai' is gearing up for a Pongal release

Last week, the team of this drama had released a promising trailer that became an instant internet sensation. Set to be released on January 13 coinciding with Pongal, Valimai has Huma Qureshi as the leading lady, while Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen as the main antagonist. After Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai marks the second collaboration between producer Boney Kapoor, director Vinoth, and AK.