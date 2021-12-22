Entertainment Ajith's 'Valimai': Yuvan Shankar Raja's whistle theme captures your senses

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 05:57 pm

Ajiths' 'Valimai' is hitting cinema halls on January 13, 2022

We can't keep calm! As the release date for Ajith Kumar's (AK) upcoming film Valimai is round the corner, its makers have released the film's Whistle Theme along with stills of the Vedalam star, and we must say, Yuvan Shankar Raja (YSR) has given us a musical high! Directed by H Vinoth, the Boney Kapoor-backed movie is set to be released on January 13.

Importance Why does this story matter?

The buzz around Valimai is huge, given the fact that it has been in the making since a pretty long time. Also, both YSR and AK enjoy Himalayan level of fandom. Anything connected to the film is making the internet crazy. To give context, within an hour of the theme's release, it is already inching close to half a million views on YouTube!

Details Brownie points: Numerous stills of AK on a motorbike

No amount of AK on motorbike will be too much of AK on motorbike! The visuals start with a silhouette of Ajith and then goes on to show him on a bike (this is enough to bring down the house!). He is seen having a face-off against a gang and single-handedly bringing them down giving cues that the film will be a power-packed entertainer.

Observation The tune will soon become a raging ringtone

Now, let's talk about the 1:41-minute-long tune. The moment it starts, the tempo takes you in. It remains that way till the 0:40-second mark, and the real fun starts then. The production value is top-notch, giving you a feeling of watching a nicely done VFX-heavy Hollywood film. Brilliant! And it was AK all the way. No Huma Qureshi or Karthikeya Gummakonda (main antagonist).

Twitter Post 'Musical delight,' and we agree!

Updates First single, making video received a tremendous positive response

Before this, the team of Valimai released a making video of the film. Featuring AK performing a daring bike stunt, the clip gave us an insight into the hard work he has put in. The film's first single Mother Song also received positive feedback. P.S.: (It's hard not to mention 'Thala' while writing about the actor, but as he said, "no means no").