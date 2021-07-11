'Valimai': Keep your hearts steady as biker Ajith is here

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 11:05 pm

Despite being announced in January 2019, we didn't get as much as a first-look poster or motion clip for Valimai from producer Boney Kapoor or lead star Thala Ajith until now. So, when various entertainment industry insiders said its motion poster was going to be dropped at 6:00 pm on Sunday, it came as a big relief. And, Kapoor shared it exactly on time!

Promo clip

'Power is a state of mind,' says poster

The 83-second clip begins with a man donning biking gear and we can see the reflection of a bike race on his face shield. Then, the words, "Power is a state of mind," flash on the screen and we realize the biker is none other than the 50-year-old superstar himself. Electricity pulsating throughout the clip, Ajith appears in a clean-shaven look with sunglasses.

Twitter Post

'The wait is over. Here you go'

Details

'Vailmai' is coming out in 2021, confirm makers

Notably, the clip revealed Valimai is in fact getting released this year. The first look was supposed to be out on Ajith's 50th birthday in May but it was postponed due to the pandemic. As per reports, the team, including Ajith, is currently busy in Hyderabad with patchwork. After this, they might fly abroad to wrap up production by completing an important action sequence.

Information

Ajith plays a cop in the crime thriller

Ajith plays a police officer in the crime thriller helmed by H Vinoth. It will be interesting to see how his biker persona gets incorporated into the script. Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, and veteran actress Sumithra have been roped in pivotal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer and Nirav Shah will look after the cinematography. Zee Studios is also producing the film.

Update

The team also released several HD posters!

While fans went gaga over the film's first-look motion poster, Kapoor's Bayview Project LLP banner also announced that they will be releasing the high definition poster for the film today as well. And lo and behold, the team did give us five new posters for the film. Featuring the Billa star, the posters dazzle with charisma and sparkling colors. We can't wait for more!

Twitter Post

Check out these posters!