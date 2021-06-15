Twitter is developing tools to unmention yourself from others' tweets

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 05:58 pm

Twitter’s in-development feature could help remove your mentions from others’ tweets

Remember how Twitter rolled out a feature so you could limit the number of replies on your tweet? Now, the microblogging platform is reportedly exploring a similar tool so you can unmention yourself from others' tweets. Although it isn't yet known if and when this feature will be implemented, it could be a worthy addition to curb harassment on Twitter. Here's why.

Disconnect

New feature will help you remove link to your profile

The newest feature teaser comes courtesy of Twitter's product designer Dominic Camozzi on Twitter. Say, your profile has been mentioned/tagged in a tweet by someone else and you don't want your profile to be a part of the conversation. The new "Unmention yourself" feature would remove the link to your profile from that tweet, without the need to block or mute the user.

More control

Feature would let you control mentions by strangers as well

Camozzi suggested that in case you are tagged in a tweet by a complete stranger (someone you don't follow), you would receive a special notification. If you choose to unmention yourself from such a tweet, its author "will not be able to mention you again," Camozzi said. We aren't certain if that means another mention in the same tweet or in subsequent separate tweets.

How to use

Don't want to go viral? Unmention yourself with two clicks

According to the mockup images shared by Camozzi, unmentioning yourself from a tweet is fairly straightforward. Just tap on the three dots on the top right-hand side of the tweet you're tagged in. From the "More Info" menu that appears, choose the option called "Unmention yourself from this conversation." Engadget reported that another option could involve blocking any new mentions for a few days.

Work in progress

Feature could be gamechanger for those mentioned in viral tweets

Engadget rightly observed that one can limit the number of replies while creating tweets but "Unmention yourself" can be used proactively. For users mentioned in viral tweets, this means they can avoid receiving hordes of toxic or unwanted replies without having to block or mute several accounts. That said, Camozzi is welcoming feedback and there's no tentative feature release information yet.