Written by Shubhangi Bhatia Mail Last updated on May 16, 2021, 09:12 pm

Twitter users on Android have finally received the new search feature restricted to Direct Messages (DMs). The microblogging platform, on May 14, announced on its official handle that the new update offers a search bar that will be available at the top of the DM page. The feature will let users conveniently search for old conversations by typing the intended person's or group's name.

Twitter announced the Android update after a two-year delay

We’ve brought the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones.



Waiting for the option to search your DMs for message content? We’re working on releasing that later this year! https://t.co/wAQxSokJt6 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 13, 2021

Search scope

Twitter's new feature will save time and effort

Ordinarily, if a user wanted to relive their old chats on Twitter, they were required to scroll all the way down through the entire inbox. However, the new feature requires users to recall the name of the person whose chat history they want to view. They can then type that in the search bar and voila, any old conversations will be pulled up!

Quick Recap

Twitter added this feature on iOS and web in 2019

Effective October 1, 2019, Twitter introduced the DM search option for iOS users. However, the microblogging platform took two long years to bring this feature to its Android users. But it hasn't revealed the reason for this delay. In January this year, Twitter stated that the platform was trying to improve the user experience for DMs and called for user suggestions.

New update soon

Twitter will introduce another DM search feature this year

The app still does not allow users to search for actual content within DMs. However, Twitter announced that an update will be introduced later this year, where users can type a word in the search bar and relevant conversations from all the contacts will be instantly displayed. If this works out, it will be an efficient option for searching messages.

Twitter has been working on its audio updates as well

Following the footprints of Clubhouse, Twitter introduced its audio chat rooms called Spaces in December 2020. On May 3, the microblogging site allowed users with more than 600 followers to host Spaces for everyone. It also plans to introduce a ticketing option for Spaces soon. Earlier this year, Twitter was working on testing voice DMs in India, which can be up to 140-seconds long.