Pungi singer Mika Singh had recently organized an akhand path at his residence, to which model/actress Akanksha Puri was also invited. Both the celebrities shared videos from the occasion, but one of the clips shared by Puri added fuel to the romance rumors already buzzing about the two. Addressing those speculations, Puri said that though their fans want them together, it is not happening.

Clarification People assuming otherwise, Mika is more like a family: Puri

Speaking to ETimes, Puri said, "So this was a paath that he [Singh] kept at his residence, it's done for positivity and good luck for future !! (sic)" She added that she went there to seek blessings but people assumed otherwise. "Mika and I know each other for more than 12 years now, he is more like a family," she added.

Quote 'Definitely, we aren't engaged nor we have any such plans'

Commenting on their relationship, the Vighnaharta Ganesha actress said that the singer "has always been there for her" and that they share a "strong bond." However, "definitely, we aren't engaged nor we have any such plans!!," she emphasized. Puri added that she and Singh laughed at the comments on the Instagram video initially, but decided to clear things up when they started receiving gifts.

Crushing rumors The actress-model issued clarification after they started receiving gifts

Puri revealed that fans have been sending them cakes and flowers to congratulate. "I know, our fans love to see us together but sorry it's not happening!!" Several people thought that it was a Fools' Day joke since the video was posted on April 1. "It's not from any shoot, not any prank, it's just our pictures and videos from yesterday's paath," she concluded.

Looking back Singer and the actress were linked since last year