F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion special seems to be ready for takeoff after being slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Variety has reported that the much-awaited special will be entering production next week, sometime after April 5. Cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry will be assembling back for the HBO Max special. Here's more.

Clarification The special is not exactly a reboot, says Kudrow

Kudrow, who played the fun and bohemian Phoebe Buffay, had revealed early this year that the special isn't exactly a reboot and that the cast won't be reprising their roles. "It's not like a scripted thing. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped (sic)," she told People.

WarnerMedia WarnerMedia reportedly paid over $400 million for 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

All 10 seasons of F.R.I.E.N.D.S have left Netflix (at least in the US). The show found a new home in HBO Max streaming service, after WarnerMedia reportedly paid an eye-watering $400+ million for its rights. Each of the six main stars of the popular series would be getting somewhere around $2.5 million for participating in this special, Variety reported last year.

Ross Schwimmer confirmed recently that the shooting will happen in LA

Schwimmer who portrays the character of Ross Geller, also confirmed recently that they will begin shooting soon. "I'm going to Los Angeles," he said, while appearing on The Graham Norton Show. "We're going to be shooting a F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion next week so I'm hopping on a plane this afternoon. I'm gonna see everyone next week for the first time in many years," he added.

The show 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' is one of the most popular TV shows