Apple is working to introduce an all-new smartwatch later this year. Likely to be dubbed as the Watch Series 7, it will come with a new design and plenty of upgrades over the last-generation model. According to Bloomberg, the Apple Watch Series 7 will offer a faster processor, a new display with thinner bezels and improved wireless connectivity, including ultra-wideband functionality.

Design

It will have flat edges and a slightly thicker body

The Apple Watch Series 7 will have a square-shaped dial with a metal case, flat edges, and a slightly thicker form-factor. On the left, it will have dual speaker slits, while a physical button and digital crown will be placed on the right side. The wearable will be offered in multiple colors, including two new shades of green and purple.

Information

A new lamination technique will be available for the screen

The 40mm model of the Apple Watch Series 7 will bear a 1.57-inch display while the 44mm version should have a 1.78-inch panel. The bezels will be thinner and the screen will be closer to the front cover thanks to a new lamination technology.

Internals

It will run on watchOS 8

The Apple Watch Series 7 is speculated to be powered by an updated S7 chipset. It will boot the latest watchOS 8 and offer an improved battery life as against the previous-generation model. The wearable will also provide ultra-wideband functionality. Future models of the Apple Watch are expected to come with new sensors for measuring body temperature as well as blood sugar levels.

Information

Apple Watch Series 7: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Apple Watch Series 7. However, it may carry a small premium over the Series 6, which currently starts at Rs. 40,900 in India.