This is how Apple Watch Series 7 will look like

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 20, 2021, 05:45 pm

Apple's next-generation smartwatch, likely to be called the Apple Watch Series 7, will be announced sometime around September this year. In the latest development, tipster Jon Prosser has shared the renders of the wearable. Quite like the iPhones 12 series and latest iMacs, the smartwatch will undergo a design change. It will feature flat edges and will be offered in new colorways.

Design

Apple Watch Series 7 will have a digital crown

The Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a square-shaped dial with a metal case and matte-finished flat edges that will replace the rounded corners seen on the current-generation Apple Watch Series 6. The left side of the watch will have two larger horizontal slits (possibly, for the speakers) while the right side will have a physical button, a microphone hole, and a digital crown.

Information

It will come in a couple of new colors

Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to be offered in 40mm and 44mm case size options - similar to the current-generation model. It will also be offered in several color options, including two new shades of green and purple.

Features

The device might monitor blood sugar and alcohol levels

Apart from all the standard features available on the Series 6, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 may offer non-invasive blood sugar monitoring. It may also be able to record blood pressure as well as alcohol levels. The new-generation model should run on the latest version of WatchOS and offer slightly improved battery life than the Series 6, which lasts up to 18 hours.

Information

Apple Watch Series 7: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Apple Watch Series 7. For reference, in India, the current-generation Apple Watch Series 6 starts at Rs. 40,900.