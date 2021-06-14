'Naagin-2' actor Rohan Gandotra lost projects for low social-media presence?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 08:35 pm

Rohan Gandotra says he lost projects for not having enough followers

Social media platforms can bridge the gap between celebrities and fans, helping them to interact openly. But what if only online presence was used as a parameter to judge your capability and not talent? Something similar happened with Naagin 2 actor Rohan Gandotra. Despite having worked in multiple Hindi serials, the actor confessed to having been rejected for having fewer followers on social media.

Quote

'This has been happening in industry even with experienced artists'

Speaking to a leading portal, the Kaala Teeka actor said losing jobs because of fewer interactions on the internet was "very disheartening and discouraging". "In the past, I have lost a few projects because I didn't have enough followers on social media and it's very disheartening and discouraging," he said. "This has been happening in the industry even with experienced artists."

Details

Rather than fighting it, I'm trying to adapt, Gandotra said

"I'm not very active on social media and have always believed that an actor's talent must define him and not by the number of followers on his/her social media handles," the Dil Se Dil Tak star clarified. However, he had to go against his beliefs and "adapt." "Rather than fighting it, I'm trying to adapt with these new norms," the 30-year-old mentioned.

Netizen

He's trying to be more active on social media

And, how is he adapting to this change? "Now, I've started pushing myself to be active on social media," noted the actor, and his Twitter and Instagram accounts are a testament to that. Now he posts scenic, stylish posts regularly, and boasts 257K followers on Instagram. His Twitter handle is far spaced though, but he is a verified account on the app!

Work

He was last seen in a Hotstar special drama

Now coming to his work, Gandotra revealed he was not getting satisfactory television offers after his last venture ended in 2019. "Toward the end of the year, I took up an OTT project," he said, while referring to the Hotstar special 1962: The War in the Hills. While he was initially apprehensive of working in COVID-19 environment, he is now "mentally prepared."