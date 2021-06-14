SSR case: New complaint filed with NHRC seeking 'fair investigation'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 08:07 pm

SSR death: A fresh complaint sought action by the NHRC

A new complaint has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to ensure that a fair investigation is conducted in the ongoing death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The complaint was filed today, on the Raabta actor's first death anniversary. Ever since Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai, many have believed that it was an "unnatural" incident.

Details

'Impact of nepotism main reason behind Rajput's 'unnatural' death'

According to media reports, the complaint was filed by Ashish Rai, a law student from the University of Mumbai. It sought action into the matter under suo-moto cognizance from the NHRC. The complaint held that Rajput's death was "unnatural" and he was "mentally tortured" because of nepotism in the film industry. This has also been claimed to be the main reason behind his demise.

Information

Fans demanded justice for their favorite star online and offline

The complaint, filed under case diary number 9279/IN/2021 before the NHRC, also alleged that Rajput was given drugs "without his or his parents' permission." Apart from this, fans were seen gathering in front of the Shuddh Desi Romance star's Mumbai residence earlier today, as per the press. They held placards demanding a fair probe into his death. Similar slogans were raised online as well.

Complaint

'CBI should have done custodial interrogation of Siddharth Pithani'

Separately, Vikas Singh, lawyer of Rajput's family questioned the investigation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today. Saying it was "very surprising that CBI hasn't been able to do anything," Singh opined that the agency should have conducted a "custodial interrogation of persons named in FIR and those who were at his residence, especially Siddharth Pithani, because he changed his stand."

Quote

'Pithani did a U-turn, medical report suddenly different'

Elaborating, Singh said Pithani initially supported Rajput's family's claims, but took a 180-degree turn after he wasn't named as accused. He said medical reports released by the AIIMS panel today were also different from what the head (possibly Dr. Sudhir Gupta) had confirmed to him earlier. "...told me personally when he had seen the mark from picture of SSR that this is 200% strangulation."

Information

Singh expressed 'hope' on 'new CBI director'

"Now, suddenly he's saying it is pure& simple case of suicide," said Singh. He expressed optimism in the end, and said, "We hope new CBI Director (Subodh Kumar Jaiswal) will give some priority to this case & get charge-sheet filed at the earliest."

Twitter Post

Here is Rajput's family lawyer's entire statement