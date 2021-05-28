NCB arrests Siddharth Pithani, former flatmate of Sushant Singh Rajput

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on May 28, 2021, 12:39 pm

NCB arrested Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad today

Siddharth Pithani, who had come under the scanner ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death last June, has been arrested from Hyderabad today. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) nabbed him in connection to the drug angle being probed in this case. To note, the federal agency has questioned him multiple times earlier, and this development comes just weeks before SSR's first death anniversary.

Details

He'll be shortly produced in court: Mumbai Zonal Unit in-charge

Talking about this development, Sameer Wankhede, who is in charge of Mumbai Zonal Unit, NCB, told ETimes, "Siddharth Pithani has been arrested. He'll be shortly produced in court." NCB has been probing the drug angle in this high-profile case since six months, and this is one of their major arrests. Earlier, the agency had identified one Dubai-based Sahil Shah as the prime suspect.

Context

Arrest comes two months after NCB's 12,000-page-long chargesheet

Pithani's arrest comes two months after NCB filed a 12,000-page-long chargesheet, naming actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and 31 others, including Samuel Miranda, SSR's ex-manager, and domestic help Dipesh Sawant. It contained statements of 200 witnesses and reportedly explained how narcotic substances were procured and distributed across Mumbai. Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan were also summoned for questioning.

Recalling

CBI, Mumbai Police interrogated Pithani; also subjected to media trial

Apart from NCB, CBI, which is still investigating the high-profile death case, also interrogated Pithani in August and September last year. Mumbai Police too had questioned him on a couple of occasions. Pithani was also subjected to media trial, with many channels exposing his lies, based on his contradicting statements. As soon as this news broke, Twitter started flooding with reactions.

Information

Netizens also asked Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia founder, to take note

Netizens also took a dig at Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia founder, who was previously asked to change the cause of SSR's death. The hashtag Wikipedia Sushant was killed was created last week, where Twitter users asked the forum to change "suicide by hanging" to "murdered." In reply, Wales had written, "Dear fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, Wikipedia is based on reliable sources, not Twitter campaigns."

Others

Just hours before Pithani's arrest, Chakraborty had reflected on #rheality

Interestingly, just hours before Pithani's arrest, Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, took to Instagram to write a couple of lines, reflecting on #rheality. "From great suffering, comes great strength! You'll just have to trust me on this one..Hang in there Love Rhea," the Chehre actress wrote. Tracing back, Chakraborty was also arrested by NCB last year, but was given bail a month later.