'Mother' review: 'Valimai's song is melodious, lyrics are problematic though

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 05:43 pm

The makers of Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie Valimai released the film's second single titled Mother yesterday. The song celebrates motherhood and shows the significance of a mother's role in someone's life. Within a day of its release, the song has achieved an impressive feat of receiving more than 20 lakh views and more than 4 lakh likes on YouTube. Here is our verdict.

Music Emotional music will touch your heart, thankfully lacks melodrama

Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the melodious number has the voice of Sid Sriram. Unlike other mother-themed Tamil songs, this one's music does not have a melodramatic feel. It is rather energetic and sensitive to emotions. In other words, the music will actually make us enjoy the bond between a mother and her child, rather than driving us to tear up in sentimentality.

Lyrics The minus: Lyrics mostly glorify the sacrificial aspect of motherhood

Talking about its lyrics by Vignesh Shivan, some parts are breezy. Lines such as "Vidumuraiye illamal thaai velai seigiral" (Mother works all days with no holiday) glorify motherhood, but in a toxic manner. There are also some portions that suggest that a mother is meant to sacrifice her own needs. This is the only flaw in the song, which would have been perfect otherwise.

Visuals Visuals show illustrations of AK from the film

The song is presented in an artistic manner with illustrated visuals. It starts with a mother and her infant and eventually we see them from different timelines. It ends with the child's transformation to an adult AK. The engaging visuals give us cues on what to expect from the film. Verdict: Song bags 3.5 for the visuals and music (Lyrics played the spoil sport).

Updates All you need to know about 'Valimai'

Valimai features Huma Qureshi as the leading lady, while Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen as the main antagonist. Its producer Boney Kapoor had earlier tweeted that the film will hit the big screens on January 13, 2022, on Pongal. After Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai marks the second collaboration between Kapoor, the Tamil star and director H Vinoth. Reportedly, the trio will come together again.