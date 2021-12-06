Entertainment After 'Luck,' Mithun Chakraborty-Shruti Haasan reuniting for a web series

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 04:58 pm

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, this project will mark both the actors' debut in OTT world

Mithun Chakraborty never ceases to experiment. The veteran actor is all set to make his digital debut, and for this he has joined forces with Shruti Haasan, who would also be marking her debut in the OTT world with this web series. To be aired on Amazon Prime Video, the show will be based on author Ravi Subramanian's novel The Bestseller She Wrote.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the senior performer was approached for several web series in the past. However, he did not sign any of them. But this time around, Chakraborty was "impressed" with the script and he could not refuse the project. He reportedly found his role in the series "intriguing" and readily gave his nod to join the cast. Exciting, right?

Details 'Missing' director Mukul Abhyankar has helmed the OTT series

The report added that the makers have already wrapped up shooting. The series was shot in places like Mumbai and Mussoorie. Helmed by Missing-fame Mukul Abhyankar, the project is being bankrolled by Siddharth P Malhotra. Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, and Satyajeet Dubey will also feature in the project. The yet-to-be titled series is expected to be released in the first half of 2022.

Information Recently, Haasan announced that she is collaborating with Balayya

Haasan will next be seen in the magnum opus Salaar, co-starring Prabhas. Directed by KGF-fame Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in five languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Last month, we learned that she will be collaborating with Nandamuri Balakrishna for an upcoming project, a Telugu film. To be directed by Gopichandh Malineni, its shooting kickstarted on November 13.

Updates Chakraborty, Karan Johar come aboard reality show as judges

On the other hand, Chakraborty will be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which will premiere on Republic Day next year. He also has Anari Is Back, to be helmed by Pahlaj Nihalani and co-starring Randeep Hooda. Further, he and filmmaker Karan Johar will also be judging the reality show Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan, which will air on Colors TV.