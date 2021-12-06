Entertainment 'Rait Zara Si' review: Arijit Singh is the song's USP

The creators of Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re released the film's second song today. Titled Rait Zara Si, the track has become popular within a short span of time, garnering more than 12 lakh views in four hours. You can enjoy the song on the official YouTube channel of T-Series. The melodious tune of this number depicts a variety of emotions. Here's our review.

Song Words by Irshad Kamil make this track deep

Composed by AR Rahman, the song has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati. The mesmerizing voice of Singh gives a feel-good after effect. Even Tirupati's vocals sit right in the song. Words by Irshad Kamil lend a deep meaning to this romantic ballad. If you listen to it carefully, you will notice a clever usage of the sarod, bass guitar, and flute.

Video The visuals have an element of happiness and sorrow

The 2:37-minute-long track begins with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's wedding. It also gives a background of Khan narrating her love story to Dhanush on a train. You will see Kumar walking in a circus kind of a setup with flames coming from his body. The number also shows Dhanush's and Khan's married life, along with the chemistry between Kumar and Khan.

Twitter Post Check out the song here

Resemblance It gives the vibe of 'Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga'

Do you remember the track from Half Girlfriend, Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga? That was also sung by Singh and Tirupati and was an intense number. It rode high on emotions too. Manoj Muntashir's words and Mithoon's composition still give us goosebumps. No wonder it has crossed 76 crore views on YouTube. Now, Rait Zara Si seems to be an extension of that melody.

Conclusion Visuals of the track create a curiosity about the trio

The track also explores the closeness between Dhanush-Khan-Kumar. So you might get confused about the context of their relationships. It will get clear only after the film's release. This film is reportedly a cross-cultural story of three different people, set in Madurai and Bihar. The Aanand L. Rai-directorial will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. Verdict: Song and visuals get 4, 3.5/5, respectively.