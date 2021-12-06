Entertainment 'Bob Biswas' review: Abhishek Bachchan impresses, Diya Ghosh's direction tight

'Bob Biswas' review: Abhishek Bachchan impresses, Diya Ghosh's direction tight

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 06, 2021, 03:26 pm

'Bob Biswas' has been helmed by director Sujoy Ghosh's daughter

Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh, and Tina Desai-starrer Bob Biswas is now streaming on ZEE5. This spin-off to the Vidya Balan-led thriller Kahaani is full of twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seats. And, the performances of the main actors make the film worth viewing a second time. It has the perfect dose of thrills. Here's our review.

Plot This story of a serial killer has many shocking elements

Bob (Bachchan) is a former serial killer, who loses his memory after an accident. His wife Mary (Singh) tries to make him remember the past. During the course, special police officers send him on a mission to eliminate a set of people. How the killings become a nightmare for him forms the crux of the story. Will Bob ever get out of this mess?

Performances All the actors do a decent job in this film

Bachchan, who tries hard to remember his past, looks convincing and the entire movie belongs to him. Singh, as his wife, also manages to emote well in her character. Their chemistry as an unusual couple speaks volumes. Samara, who plays their daughter (Deepak Tijori's daughter in real life), deserves mention for playing a diligent student. Other characters complement the story with their acting skills.

Pluses Ghosh manages to hold your attention with her direction

Helmed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the movie will grab your attention from the first scene itself. The strong writing by her father, Kahaani helmer Sujoy Ghosh, is another USP of this movie. The background score and the songs take the narrative ahead. You will witness Kolkata in a never seen before avatar, with no trams and no Howrah bridge, all calm and subtle.

Verdict Complex subject with clever treatment is worth watching

You will feel like you are watching Kahaani in some parts of the film. Bachchan, who has proved his craft in films like Big Bull, Yuva, and Guru, should opt for similar subjects. Verdict: 4 stars (for the story, direction, and Bachchan's performance). Next week, Code Name Abdul, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Velle are releasing. Which one are you going to watch first?