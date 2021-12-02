Entertainment 'Bob Biswas' album review: The tunes have a repeat value

Written by Nilesh Rao Published on Dec 02, 2021, 08:16 pm

Did you listen to the jukebox of 'Bob Biswas'?

Ahead of its December 3 (tomorrow) release, makers of Bob Biswas dropped its jukebox recently online. The Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh starrer consists of just four tracks, like Tu To Gaya Re, Mujhe Mujhse Kaun Bachayega, Jaanoon Na, and Teeja. Lasting around 11:36 minutes, the jukebox of Bob Biswas can be listened more than once. Album gets 3.5 stars and here's our detailed review.

Number 1 'Tu Toh Gaya Re' track is incredibly stylish

The song appears to be fun and breezy. Be it Bianca Gomes's voice or composition by Vishal-Sheykhar, or the tonality, the song holds attention. The clip begins with a bewildered Biswas (Bachchan) reminding his reflection in the mirror what his name is and who is in his family. Simple but it gives a spooky feeling. The song and the video get 3.5, 3/5.

Number 2 'Mujhe Mujhse Kaun Bachayega' shows the magic of KK's voice

Composed by Anupam Roy, Mujhe Mujhse Kaun Bachayega blends well with the lyrics of Siddhant Kaushal. However, the star of the track is KK who has lent his voice. Its tune carries a simplicity that you usually would find in his songs. I wonder how he still sounds so smooth, exactly like he did in Yaaron Dosti in 1999! The song gets 3.5/5 stars.

Number 3 'Jaanoon Na' is the track that you can skip completely

Composed by Clinton Cerejo and Gomes, this track lacks melody altogether. The lyrics by Kaushal reveal that there is a lot of mystery in the situation. However, the number is so uninteresting that you would easily lose focus and skip it totally. The singer (Gomes) holds the track with her unusual voice though. The song gets 1.5 stars (only for Gomes's rendition).

Number 4 'Teeja' is another song that grabs your attention

The music direction by Cerejo and Gomes depicts different emotions in this song. It is a slow and relaxing track sung by Yash Kapoor. The simple words by Kaushal add to be the beauty of its tune. The track would fit perfectly on your road trip playlist because of its melodious tune and repeat value. The song gets 3 out of 5 stars.