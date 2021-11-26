'Tu Toh Gaya Re': 'Bob Biswas' track is incredibly stylish

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 26, 2021, 04:31 pm

'Tu Toh Gaya Re' review: It will take you to the old days

Makers of Bob Biswas have brought forward the first track from the thriller, titled Tu Toh Gaya Re. Sung by Bianca Gomes, it is a fun and breezy song that hooks you right in. Coming days after the trailer of the ZEE5 offering, the music video gives us some more insight into the narrative and Abhishek Bachchan's titular character. Here's our review.

Twitter Post

'Bob jab bole Nomoshkar matlab ab #TuTohGayaRe'

Audio

Gomes's voice gives an intoxicated vibe that glides through

Everything about the song appears effortless to the ears. Be it Gomes's voice, the music composed by the talented pair of Vishal-Shekhar, or the tonality, all of these can be defined as smooth and effortless. Kudos must be given to score producers—Clinton Cerejo, Yash Kapoor, Zain Boxwala, Keshav Dhar—and score audio producer Pallavi Kedar too. The jazzy tone will give you retro vibes.

Video

Various scenes from movie make up the accompanying clip

The clip begins with a bewildered Biswas (Bachchan) reminding his reflection in the mirror what his name is and who are in his family. Although he can't seem to remember anything, Biswas has to get back to work, which was killing people. And the seemingly irreproachable Biswas picks up from where he left. The MV is just some movie scenes sewn together.

Do you know?

Did you notice these details?

As Biswas is picked up by contractors and asked to get back into business after his memory loss, the MV shows us certain things. Like his neighbor being suspicious of him or him getting the arms from some Butto Kristo Paul's medical shop. Interesting, right?

Comments

The music video reflects the word play of the song

Moreover, the words "Tu toh gaya re [Now, you're gone]" reflect the last words Biswas must be telling his victims before killing them. But in the music video, the contract killer is himself in a mess of identity crisis. Having forgotten his murderous past, Biswas struggles to hold onto his job while trying to remember things. The puzzling effect comes across in the clip.

Verdict

The song scores higher than the MV, gets 3.5/5

Like in the trailer, a bunch of noted Bengali actors (Paran Bandopadhyay, Kanchan Mullick) appear here too and we can expect a non-stereotypical portrayal from director Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Verdict: While the song bags 3.5/5, the music video follows with 3 out of 5. Originally set for a theatrical release, now the Kahaani spinoff is coming to ZEE5 on December 3.