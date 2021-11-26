Kapil Sharma booked by Nandita Das for her untitled next?

Nandita Das, who had helmed the highly acclaimed biographical drama Manto (2018), starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is all set to direct another exciting project. As per reports, she has booked actor-comedian Kapil Sharma for the leading role in the upcoming yet-to-be-titled movie. We have learned that the final formalities between Das and the host of Comedy Nights with Kapil are under process. Here's more.

A source close to the development has confirmed that it will not be a comedy. So, unlike his other films, we will most likely see Sharma in a new avatar. This project will mark Das and Sharma's (one of India's most popular stand-up comedians) first collaboration in the industry. Moreover, it will be interesting to see him playing a non-comic role in a movie.

The source further said, "Nandita and Kapil are both excited to collaborate on this project. They come from very different worlds so surely something magical is brewing. They are both looking forward to working with each other and pushing their boundaries." Reports also suggest that Das and Sharma will work out the dates and other logistics of the project once the paperwork is done.

Moreover, Das will co-produce the film along with Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment, said the source. Other than Manto, Das had earlier helmed Firaaq, a 2008 political drama featuring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Deepti Naval, Tisca Chopra, and Shahana Goswami, among many others. She was recently seen in a special appearance in the Netflix show, Call My Agent: Bollywood, released last month.

On the work front, Das will next star in Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's upcoming movie Virata Parvam, a Telugu period drama directed by Venu Udugula. On the other hand, the noted actor-comedian has a comedy show in the pipeline for an OTT giant. Sharma had earlier starred in Abbas-Mustan's movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Rajiv Dhingra's flick Firangi, to name a few.