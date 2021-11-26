'Gadar 2': Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-led film starts rolling today

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 26, 2021, 02:52 pm

Sunny Deol is gearing up to shoot 'Gadar 2'

Shooting of Gadar 2 finally starts! Director Anil Sharma, who had helmed the original blockbuster, took to Instagram to share this exciting update. It is however not clear which cast members are joining the crew today for the filming schedule. Lead actor Sunny Deol, who is back spending a holiday with his father Dharmendra, reprises his role of Tara Singh in the sequel.

Importance

Why does this story matter?

It was in July we learned that Sharma was planning a part two to the 2001 release, which had set the cash registers afire. A source had said then that the director will set the film in Pakistan, where Deol's character goes to bring his son, Charanjeet Singh, back. Fans have been waiting desperately for a sequel, so this is a welcome move.

Sharma posted a short clip to share the update

Taking to Instagram, Sharma posted a short selfie video, where he hums a tune from Gadar. The backdrop makes it clear that he has shot the clip in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. The Apne helmer further informed that the team is right now flying out for the shoot of Gadar 2 and he ended the video seeking blessings from fans and followers.

Information

Original cast members like Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma returning

Titled Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, its motion poster was shared last month. It gave details of the principal cast and crew. Apart from Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma are returning too as Sakeena, his wife, and Charanjeet "Jeete" Singh, respectively. Mithoon will be behind the music, while Shaktimaan has penned the script. Zee Studios and Sharma are bankrolling the much-awaited venture.

Personal life

Deol recently spent some days in Manali with Dharmendra

Back to his personal life, Deol recently spent some days in Manali with the Sholay actor. "Thank you, Sunny. Good visit to a lovely place. How lovely Manali is here," had said a touched Dharmendra on social media. In the video, we see a picturesque shot of the Himachal Pradesh tourist spot and then the camera zooms to show the father-son duo enjoying time.

Twitter Post

Check out his video here