'Drushyam 2': Venkatesh Daggubati makes this scene-to-scene remake a must-watch

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Nov 26, 2021, 12:43 pm

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, 'Drushyam 2' has Venkatesh Daggubati and Meena in the lead roles

Rambabu, who was operating a cable TV unit, now owns a theater and aspires to produce a film. His family holds discussions to find a potential suitor for their elder daughter. Now, all this will look like they have moved past what had happened six years ago. But, have they? Venkatesh Daggubati's Drushyam 2 follows their life after the fateful incident. Here's our review.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Director Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal made heads turn with a sequel to their earlier film Drishyam. It was released in February this year. The part two's Telugu version is a frame-to-frame remake. It was released on Amazon Prime on November 25. Except this one is crispier and less confusing. Also directed by Joseph, did the Daggubati starrer live upto the expectations? It indeed did.

Plot

Why did Varun go "missing"? Cops reopen the case

In Drushyam 2, the family still feels haunted. Even when a cop crosses by their street, they startle. Their life with these fears goes on with no interruptions, until a police officer finds a breakthrough. He opens the case again and connects the dots to solve the mystery behind Varun's "missing" status. Eventually, all those traumatic police interrogations happen, again.

Planning

Rambabu's strategical moves to save his family were engaging

While watching these thrillers and cop dramas, we realize how a murder crime gets solved by cops (at least we think we do). Any crime will have a loophole that will eventually lead to roots. But in Rambabu's case, he has also smartly followed up with the potential loopholes and case development for all these years, to make sure that they never get caught.

Verdict

First-time watchers will find 'Drushyam 2' pretty amusing

Drushyam 2 is a genuine remake of its original version with no major changes in the plot. Daggubati's performance is top notch, while Meena has lived up to the standards she has set for herself in the Mollywood version. Though it might be impossible to convince the die-hard fans of the Drishyam franchise, this one is pretty much enjoyable. Verdict: Bags 4 stars.