Samantha Ruth Prabhu has signed her first international film

There's no stopping Samantha Ruth Prabhu! After bagging a special song in Allu Arjun-led Pushpa: The Rise, the actress has set her eyes on the West. The Family Man 2 star will soon be making her international film debut in Philip John's (of Downton Abbey fame) Arrangements of Love, announced Prabhu. Reportedly, she will be playing a bisexual character in the production. Here's more.

Prabhu auditioned for this role, a first in 12 years

Taking to her Instagram account, Prabhu shared a picture with John, thanking him for selecting her for the part. "I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya Chesave. 12 years later, and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness...Jumping for joy that you picked me sir (sic)." The film is being produced by Sunitha Tati's Guru Films, the house behind Prabhu-starrer Oh! Baby.

She'll be playing 'progressive bisexual Tamil woman with ultra-traditional parents'

The movie is an adaptation of Timeri N Murari's best-selling novel by the same name. The story follows an Indian-Welsh man looking for his estranged father. Prabhu will be playing a 27-year-old "strong-minded and funny force of nature" detective agency owner who gets involved in the search, reported Variety. Her story arc has been described as a "progressive bisexual Tamil woman with ultra-traditional parents."

'It'll be both a challenge and an opportunity for me'

While her parents want her to have an arranged marriage and Prabhu's character wants to grant them their wish, she also wishes to have the autonomy to choose. "My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set," the actress told Variety.

She apparently charged Rs. 1.5cr for her 'Pushpa' song

Reports suggest that the project could go to the floors in August 2022. Most recently, Prabhu made headlines for reportedly bagging a massive Rs. 1.5cr for her special appearance in Pushpa. The 34-year-old also has the Tamil offering Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Telugu historical flick Shaakuntalam waiting for release. Separately, rumors have been abuzz about her Bollywood debut, too. She's booked and busy!