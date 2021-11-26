Have you checked out Prabhu Deva-Regina Cassandra's 'Flashback's first posters?

'Flashback' is touted to be a romantic drama

Ace choreographer, actor, and director Prabhu Deva's upcoming bilingual project titled Flashback now has a first look poster. Dropped recently, the film also stars Regina Cassandra and Anasuya Bharadwaj in the lead roles. Flashback's poster has a digital painting of the actors, who seem to be recalling a pleasant old memory. Music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar unveiled the "breezy first look."

Importance

Why does this film matter?

Going by the first look, it is understood that Prabhu Deva's role in Flashback will be different from his earlier films. According to reports, he will be seen as a writer, while Cassandra will be playing a teacher. On the other hand, Bharadwaj, who is entering Kollywood with this film, will also be seen in a pivotal role. Don Sandy has helmed the project.

Details

'Flashback' will be released in Tamil and Telugu

The poster shows Cassandra donning a sharp look, while a dapper Prabhu Deva can be seen in formal attire. On the other hand, Bharadwaj's look has left us curious about her part. Toward the right bottom, we see Cassandra talking to a boy while holding a bicycle. We understand that boy probably grows up to be Prabhu Deva. Sam CS has composed the music.

Twitter Post

See the posters here

Speculation

Will 'Flashback' head for a direct OTT release?

Sharing the poster, Prakash wrote, "Very much happy to reveal the Breezy FIRST LOOK of #Flashback. Congrats to the entire team." Touted to be a romantic entertainer, P Ramesh Pillai has bankrolled the venture under Abhishek Films. The makers have reportedly decided to release the film on an OTT platform, but nothing is confirmed. The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu.

Update

Prabhu Deva was last seen in cop drama, 'Pon Manickavel'

The team is currently busy with the dubbing process. Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva was last seen in cop drama Pon Manickavel. Directed by AC Mugil, Nivetha Pethuraj was seen as his romantic interest. The film had a direct outing on Disney+ Hotstar. Released after a long wait, the film widely received negative reviews from fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, Bharadwaj's Pushpa look left us awestruck.