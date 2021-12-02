Entertainment 'Mirzapur's Lalit aka Brahma Mishra's body found, sent for autopsy

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 08:04 pm

Brahma Mishra's body was found in his apartment three days after his demise

Brahma Mishra, who shot to fame after playing Lalit in web series Mirzapur, was found dead at his residence in Versova, Mumbai, according to several media reports. His body was found in the bathroom of his home and cops opine it is minimum three days old. The tragic incident came to light when his neighbors complained of a stench emanating from his apartment.

Details Mishra's body was found in a semi-decomposed state

Since his apartment was locked from inside, a locksmith was asked to make a duplicate key. Using that the police entered his house and soon realized that the foul smell was coming from the bathroom. After they managed to open the door to the bathroom, his body was found next to a commode in a semi-decomposed state and without much clothes.

Information He suffered a chest pain and tried to get treated

Cops are saying Mishra may have died due to cardiac arrest. They have sent the body for autopsy. Since the final cause of death is still awaited, a case of accidental death has been filed. To note, on November 29, the actor had suffered a chest pain and went to a hospital to get it checked. He was apparently prescribed medicines for gastric problem.

Condolences Celebrities express shock, 'hearts broken today,' says Ali Fazal

Amazon Prime Video, which had streamed the series, tweeted, "Brahma Mishra, our Lalit. Thank you for making us laugh, thank you for making us cry. Thank you for always reminding us the loyalty & love a friendship holds. Always in our heart. RIP, brahma mishra." Ali Fazal, who was Mishra's co-star in Mirzapur wrote, "Hearts broken today, yet again. Brahma, take care, saathi."

Updates These are some of the movies Mishra featured in

Actor Divyenndu Sharma, who played the character of Munna Bhaiya (Lalit's friend), was the one to confirm the news. He had written, "RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let's pray for him everyone." Apart from Mirzapur, Mishra featured in several films including Akshay Kumar's Kesari, Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Ayushmann Khurrana's Hawaizaada. May his soul rest in peace.