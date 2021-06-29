'Ratsasan' Hindi remake gets its inspector Arun in Akshay Kumar?

Will Akshay step into Vishnu Vishal's boots for 'Ratsasan' Hindi remake?

Critically and financially acclaimed Tamil movie Ratsasan is getting a Hindi remake and is likely to be headlined by Akshay Khiladi Kumar. As per recent reports, the movie will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the filmmaker who helmed Kumar's upcoming release Bell Bottom. Kumar might start shooting for the crime thriller as early as August, with the makers eyeing a release next year.

Information

Rakul Preet to star, shoot begins in the UK soon

As per trade analysts and online portals, Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in to star alongside Kumar. The venture that will be shot in the UK is reportedly being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, also Bell Bottom's producer. The original movie was led by Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul. Directed by Ramkumar, Ratsasan had entered the top-rated Indian films list on IMDb last year.

Reaction

'Remake fever in Bollywood' was criticized by netizens

While many fans expressed excitement over Kumar leading the high tension thriller, some Twitter users also pointed out the sheer number of remakes that Bollywood produces. One user requested makers, "Please don't ruin it!! My favorite Indian movie of all time." Recently, Salman Khan, who is reportedly leading Masters remake, had demanded a fresh screenplay. He apparently refused to do an "outright remake" again.

Other choices

Ayushmann Khurrana was earlier reported to lead the crime thriller

Released in 2018, Ratsasan tells the story of a cop investigating the murder of school girls. The twists and turns in this movie and its haunting music made up for a great watch. The psychological drama was also remade in Telugu. In 2019, reports had suggested that Ayushmann Khurrana was going to star in the Hindi remake, but it got dropped eventually it seems.

Sequel

Fans of the original, 'Ratsasan 2' is coming!

The recent news must also be taken with a grain of salt, but one thing is for sure. The original actor-director pair are collaborating again for Ratsasan 2. Vishnu, who got married to Jwala Gutta in April, had confirmed the sequel himself, guaranteeing that the film will be made on a huge scale this time. They are likely to start production in 2022.