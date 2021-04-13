Badminton star Jwala Gutta is all set to tie the knot with beau, actor-producer Vishnu Vishal next week. The power couple shared on social media today that they will be getting married on April 22. The duo posted their wedding card, and asked for blessings from their fans and well-wishers. To recall, Vishal had popped the question to Gutta last September on her birthday.

Details The event will be a private affair, says the invite

With gold-black letters printed on a sepia-toned backdrop, the digital wedding card shared by the couple revealed that the event will be a "private affair in presence of near and dear." "We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship, and togetherness," the card added.

Twitter Post The couple had gotten engaged last year in September

Post 'Life is a journey...Have faith and take the leap'

While the 14-time National Champion didn't add anything along with the announcement, the Tamil actor and producer wrote: "LIFE IS A JOURNEY....EMBRACE IT....HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP....Need all your love and support as always (sic)," in the caption. The pair has been dating for quite a while now, having gone public with their relationship two years back.

Looking back The marriage proposal had come as a birthday surprise

Tracing back, Vishnu had surprised Gutta on her birthday last year in September by popping the question. After she had said yes, the Ratsasan actor shared the news of their engagement online. Notably, this will be the second marriage for both the shuttler and the actor. While Gutta was married to fellow badminton player Chetan Anand before, Vishnu was previously hitched to Rajini Natraj.

Twitter Post 'Let's be positive, work toward a better future for us'

Happy birthday @Guttajwala

New start to LIFE..

Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..



Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings



thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.. pic.twitter.com/FYAVQuZFjQ — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) September 7, 2020

Strong bond Earlier they had revealed how the lockdown played a spoilsport