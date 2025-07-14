Saina Nehwal announces separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap

She added, "I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time." Nehwal and Kashyap (38) trained together at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. While Nehwal went on to become an Olympic medalist and world No. 1, Kashyap broke into the world's top 10 and won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. After ending his playing career, Kashyap has taken up coaching.

Future plans

Nehwal's retirement battle

Considered one of the greatest badminton players ever, Nehwal had hinted at retirement late last year. She hasn't played since her first-round exit at the Singapore Open in June 2023. The 35-year-old had talked about her battle with arthritis on Gagan Narang's House of Glory podcast late last year. "I am also thinking about it," she had said about retirement and then stated that she will assess how she feels about retirement toward the end of 2025.