Siri's growing pains delay Apple's smart home hub to 2026

Dependency

Home Hub's features won't work without these updates

The Home Hub was originally scheduled to launch with iOS 18.4, but the necessary Siri updates are still pending. This means that some of the hub's features wouldn't have worked without these updates. The device is said to rely on Apple Intelligence App Intents, giving Siri more control over apps and functions, and using a user's screen and personal data to fulfill queries through their smart home network.