Apple Intelligence will be available on iPhone 15 series and the latest 16 series

Apple Intelligence coming soon with iOS 18.1: Check release date

By Mudit Dube 11:51 am Oct 07, 202411:51 am

What's the story Apple is set to introduce its innovative artificial intelligence (AI) feature, Apple Intelligence as part of the iOS 18.1 update on October 28. The tech giant has been rigorously testing various aspects of this AI technology since its unveiling at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). After several months of extensive beta testing, the company is now ready for a public release.

Rollout readiness

Apple's meticulous preparation for smooth AI rollout

Apple is reportedly taking extra measures to ensure a seamless public launch of its AI feature. The company is working diligently to identify and rectify any potential bugs that could negatively impact user reception. In addition to this, Apple is also bolstering its infrastructure to handle an anticipated surge in traffic on its AI cloud servers post-launch.

Feature rollout

Initial release to include select AI features

The initial release of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 will include select features from the Apple Intelligence suite such as notification summaries and Writing Tools. These features will be accessible to users of iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 models, and their successors. Future updates are expected to introduce additional AI capabilities like Genmoji custom emoji and ChatGPT integration with Siri.

Siri's evolution

Siri to receive significant updates by March 2025

By March 2025, with the release of iOS 18.4, Siri is set to receive several updates including contextual responses based on personal data points in files and interactions with others. The launch of Apple Intelligence and iOS 18.1 will precede Apple's earnings announcement on October 31 and the expected shipment of new M4 Macs as well as an iPad mini on November 1.

Update features

iOS 18.1 update to bring smart audio recording

The iOS 18.1 update is also set to introduce smart audio recording and transcriptions for Mail, Notes, Pages, and other apps. A new feature called Memories in Photos, designed as a user-friendly editor for creating movies with gallery images, will be part of this update. Additionally, a Clean Up feature that can remove objects from image backgrounds is expected in the update.