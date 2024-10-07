Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is set to launch its M4 Macs and iPad mini on November 1, with the Mac mini expected to be smaller and potentially similar in size to an Apple TV box.

Looking ahead to 2025, Apple plans to introduce M4-powered MacBook Air models, a new iPhone SE, updated iPad Air models, and a refreshed AirTag, with new Mac Studio and Mac Pro models still in development.

Apple's M4 Macs, iPad mini launching on November 1

What's the story Apple is preparing to introduce several new M4 Mac models at the end of October, with a planned release date of November 1. This information was disclosed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. The tech giant's upcoming lineup includes an updated version of its entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip, as well as premium 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models equipped with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

Desktop range to feature M4 chips

Apple's desktop range is also set for an upgrade. The company plans to unveil a revamped Mac mini with both M4 and M4 Pro chip options. Gurman reports that the forthcoming M4 Mac mini could be significantly smaller than its predecessors, potentially similar in size to an Apple TV box. This reduction in size might result in the removal of USB-A ports from the device.

iMac and iPad mini to receive upgrades

In addition to the Mac mini, Apple's all-in-one desktop, the iMac, is also due for an update. The tech giant plans to transition this device to the M4 chip as well. An updated iPad mini is expected in early November, marking its first refresh since its 2021 redesign. The new iPad mini is anticipated to offer enhanced performance due to a powerful A-series chip upgrade.

Apple's hardware plans for 2025

Looking ahead, Gurman has revealed Apple's hardware plans for H1 2025. The company may launch M4-powered 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, a new iPhone SE with Apple Intelligence, updated iPad Air models with a new Magic Keyboard, and a refreshed AirTag. However, high-end desktop updates may take longer as new Mac Studio and Mac Pro models with M4 chips are still in development. Mac Studio is expected around mid-2025, with the Mac Pro following later in the year.