Deepika scripts history with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has been announced as one of the honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026. The announcement was made by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. With this honor, Padukone becomes the first Indian actor to have a star on the famous sidewalk in Los Angeles. She will be joining several international icons like Demi Moore, Rachel McAdams, Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Columbus, Rami Malek, and Stanley Tucci.
Historic milestone
What is the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a prestigious honor that recognizes individuals from various fields, including motion pictures, television, live theater and performance, recording, and sports. The selection process involves hundreds of nominations, and the final list was announced by fellow Walk of Famers Eugenio Derbez and Richard Blade on Wednesday. Other notable inductees include Gordon Ramsey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Miley Cyrus, Noah Wyle, NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, and Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
Career highlights
A look at Padukone's international journey
Padukone made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017, co-starring Nina Dobrev and Vin Diesel. She has also earned global popularity by serving on the Cannes Film Festival jury in 2022, and was a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards.
Global impact
Other achievements and upcoming projects
In 2018, Padukone was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME and received the TIME100 Impact Award. She also became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy at the final match in Qatar in 2022. Currently, she is working on Atlee's next film with Allu Arjun and is also a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's King. She was last seen in Singham Again (2024).