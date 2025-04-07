Deepika Padukone to play SRK's ex-lover in 'King'
What's the story
The much-awaited action thriller, King, directed by Siddharth Anand, will bring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone back on screen.
Padukone will reportedly play Suhana Khan's mother and SRK's former lover in the film.
The movie, which will have a grand release in late 2026, also features Abhishek Bachchan as the main antagonist.
This will be Khan and Padukone's sixth collaboration after blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan.
Character significance
Padukone's character is pivotal to 'King's plot
Padukone's character in King is said to be central to the movie's emotional and dramatic core.
According to PeepingMoon, "Her character...serves as the primary conflict in the storyline."
Both Khan and Anand were eager to cast Padukone for this special character, and she readily accepted the offer, despite it not being a full-fledged role.
After Jawan, Padukone will be seen in an extended cameo for an SRK starrer once again.
Film inspiration
'King' draws inspiration from 'Bichhoo' and 'Leon: The Professional'
While specific plot details remain under wraps, King is said to be a revenge-driven action thriller reminiscent of the tone of the 2000 film Bichhoo.
The movie was loosely inspired by the French classic Leon: The Professional (1994).
In King, Khan is expected to play a deadly assassin who teams up with a young girl, his real-life daughter Suhana, after her life is torn apart by tragedy.
Production changes
'King' underwent major changes after director change
King underwent a massive makeover after Sujoy Ghosh exited the project and Anand took the reins.
Earlier, it was an intense, fast-paced thriller with Khan showing up only for a few minutes. But now it has morphed into a full-fledged SRK actioner with all that fans expect from an Anand entertainer—action-packed scenes, emotional drama, and a tinge of romance.
The film, co-starring Abhay Verma, is in the pre-production stage, and shooting will begin next month in Mumbai.