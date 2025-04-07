Padukone's character in King is said to be central to the movie's emotional and dramatic core.

According to PeepingMoon, "Her character...serves as the primary conflict in the storyline."

Both Khan and Anand were eager to cast Padukone for this special character, and she readily accepted the offer, despite it not being a full-fledged role.

After Jawan, Padukone will be seen in an extended cameo for an SRK starrer once again.