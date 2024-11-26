Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'I Want to Talk' has had a rocky start at the box office, earning just ₹1.46cr in its first four days.

What's the story Despite receiving positive reviews, Abhishek Bachchan's latest film, I Want to Talk, has been failing to make a mark at the box office. The Shoojit Sircar directorial witnessed a major drop in collections on its fourth day of release. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, it only managed to collect around ₹13L on Monday.

The film began its box office journey with a collection of ₹25L on the opening day. On the second and third days, it witnessed growth in collections, earning ₹55L and ₹50L respectively. However, on the fourth day, the earnings plummeted to merely ₹13L. The total collection of I Want to Talk now stands at around ₹1.46cr.

I Want to Talk narrates the story of Arjun Sen (Bachchan), a US-based marketing genius who is diagnosed with advanced Laryngeal cancer. Separated from his wife, he stays with his daughter Reya (Pearle Dey/Ahilya Bamroo) and is given just 100 days to live. The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sircar under Rising Sun Films and released in theaters on November 22, 2024.