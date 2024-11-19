'Amaran' maintains pace; collects ₹192cr in 19 days
The Rajkumar Periasamy-directed multi-lingual film Amaran continues to do well at the box office. After its 19th day in theaters, the Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi film has reportedly earned an estimated ₹192.1 crore across India. The number includes a collection of around ₹2.5 crore on the 19th day itself, according to early estimates by Box Office India.
'Amaran' witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates across regions
The film saw mixed theater occupancy across regions. In Tamil, the overall occupancy on Monday stood at 23.34%, with morning shows at 19.59%, afternoon shows at 23.42%, evening shows at 28.38%, and night shows at 21.97%. In Telugu, the overall occupancy was a tad lower at 20.36% with morning, afternoon, evening, and night show occupancies standing at 16.97%, 23.88%, 20.86%, and 19.71% respectively.
'Amaran' saw highest Tamil occupancy in Pondicherry, Trichy
Regionally, Tamil shows saw the highest occupancies in Pondicherry and Trichy at 45% and 38.25% respectively. Chennai reported a moderate 25.75% occupancy. For Telugu shows, Chennai surprisingly led with an impressive 65% occupancy rate while Hyderabad reported a modest 17.25%. The film's performance in these regions contributed significantly to its overall box office success.