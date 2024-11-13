Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a recent dip in earnings, 'Singham Again' has managed to rake in ₹214.5cr in just 12 days.

'Singham Again' is losing its footing

'Singham Again' dips again; collects ₹214.5cr in 12 days

What's the story The highly-anticipated film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, has witnessed a drop in box office performance. Despite a solid opening with an amazing ₹200cr milestone, the film witnessed a steep drop in footfall after its second weekend. On Tuesday (Day 12), it could only earn ₹3.5cr, its lowest single-day earnings yet.

Collection details

'Singham Again' has been dipping in second week

Despite the recent drop, Singham Again's total box office collection now stands at ₹214.5cr. The film opened to a strong day one with collections of ₹43.5cr, and continued to earn consistently through its first week. However, after a strong Sunday on its second weekend (₹13.5cr), the movie witnessed a steep drop in footfall on Monday (₹4.25cr) and Tuesday, which affected its overall earnings significantly.

Competition

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' poses threat to 'Singham Again'

In related news, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, another popular film currently playing in theaters, is threatening to dethrone Singham Again at the box office. On Tuesday, the Kartik Aaryan starrer managed to earn more than Singham Again with collections of ₹4.25cr. If this continues, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 may just end up beating Singham Again in terms of box office earnings, which opened on fewer screens and had a relatively low start.