Vidya Balan speaks about rejecting 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

By Isha Sharma 03:28 pm Oct 26, 202403:28 pm

What's the story At a recent event in Mumbai, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar revealed that actor Vidya Balan had declined the 2022 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The revelation came during the launch of Ami Je Tomar 3.0, a song from the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. "Kartik joined this iconic brand in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Since then, it was my dream that Vidya ji would be in this sequel too. But she refused me!" Kumar said.

Balan's fears and eventual return to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Balan, who was present at the event, detailed her reluctance to join the sequel. "I was very scared because the first part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa gave me a lot. I thought, 'If I make a mistake, everything will be over.' I told Anees bhai that I cannot take this risk." "But when they offered me Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, I loved the script." "I was desperate to work on this film with Anees bhai and Bhushan."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' slated for Diwali release

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Balan with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, will release on November 1. The film will see Balan return to the franchise, while Dimri and Dixit are new entrants. It will clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor, among others.