Kartik Aaryan in discussion with Om Raut for actioner: Report

By Isha Sharma 05:23 pm Jul 28, 2024

What's the story Actor Kartik Aaryan, recognized for his recent role in Chandu Champion, is strategically planning his next films. He is returning to comedy with sequels Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Moreover, it was recently revealed that the actor has put a pause on the war-themed Dharma Productions film. Now, a new report by Amar Ujala suggests that he has instead restarted his discussions with director Om Raut about an action movie.

Aaryan's potential collaboration with director Raut

Per reports, after the failure of Adipurush, Aaryan was hesitant about it, but it is now anticipated that Aaryan's next project after Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 will be Raut's action film. This project has been in limbo for several years due to COVID-19, and in 2021, Raut told TOI, "It's not that my plans changed due to the lockdown. It's a difficult film to make, and I am still very excited about it."

Take a look at Aaryan's next films

Aaryan's Chandu Champion was released on June 14 and received positive reviews. Directed by Kabir Khan, it tells the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Up next, he has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. Also starring Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, it will be released on Diwali this year, clashing with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. He may then collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj for an action-thriller.