Prabhas-Kriti's 'Adipurush' makers to distribute 10,000 free tickets in Telangana

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 08, 2023, 05:05 pm 1 min read

'Adipurush' makers to distribute free tickets in Telangana

Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush is currently in the buzz as the film's release is around the corner. The makers are leaving no stone unturned for the big-budget film. Abhishek Agarwal Arts, one of the distributors of the film announced that they will be distributing 10,000 tickets to government schools, orphanages, and old age homes in Telangana for free.

Process of getting the free tickets

The production house tweeted about the same and shared the Google Forms link to register for the same. The film revolves around the age-old epic Ramayana and it is headlined by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. The film's new trailer and music have received love from viewers all over the nation. Adipurush releases on June 16, 2023.

