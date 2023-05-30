Entertainment

Know about Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' and its controversies

Know about Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' and its controversies

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 30, 2023, 12:38 pm 2 min read

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming title Swatantra Veer Savarkar, a biography on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Featuring Hooda in the titular character, the biographical film is slated for a theatrical release this year. Meanwhile, here are things you should know about the movie and the controversies surrounding it.

The official teaser is out now!

On the 140th anniversary of Savarkar, May 28, the makers of the biographical movie released the official teaser of Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The short teaser introduces Savarkar as the "most wanted Indian by the British" and "the most feared revolutionary." The teaser was grandly launched by Hooda and film producers Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh at an event.

Hooda will mark his debut as a director

Swatanra Veer Savarkar will see Hooda playing one of India's most influential revolutionaries. A critically acclaimed actor for films such as Highway, Sarabjit, Laal Rang, and many others, Hooda is stepping into the shoes of a director with Swatantra Veer Savarkar, as it will mark his directorial debut. The film was previously expected to be directed by actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar.

Bose's family reacted to film's claim that Savarkar inspired Bose

The teaser also claimed that Savarkar inspired many of India's freedom fighters and revolutionaries including Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Hooda also tweeted this claim, which led to a controversy of sorts, that was later rejected by Bose's family. Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose told India Today that Bose was inspired by only two personalities - Swami Vivekananda and Deshbandhu Chitranjan Das.

Bose's grandnephew claimed esteemed freedom fighter opposed Savarkar

Chandra Kumar further claimed that Bose opposed Savarkar, adding that "Netaji was a secular leader. He opposed those people who were communal." "So how do you expect Netaji to follow or support Savarkar? Prior to going to Cellular jail, Savarkar was a revolutionary in India's freedom movement. He wanted India's freedom, but later on, he changed," he said.

Hooda lost 26 kg for his character transformation

A meticulous actor, Hooda is known to go to extreme limits to get into the skin of a character. Previously, he underwent a massive physical transformation for his 2016 movie Sarbjit. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Pandit revealed that Hooda lost 26 kilograms of weight as a part of his physical transformation for playing Savarkar, apart from shaving a patch of his hair.