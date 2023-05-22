Entertainment

Everywhere all at once: Priyanka's hustle leaves internet in awe!

Written by Isha Sharma May 22, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

Netizens are dazzled by the way Priyanka Chopra Jonas works round the clock!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, through sheer determination and grit, has been able to achieve global popularity of the kind that doesn't birth many parallels. Since being crowned Miss World 2000, Chopra Jonas has set her eyes on the next big thing, ticking off achievements in the form of acclaimed projects, global appearances, and notable brand endorsements. But how does she hustle 24x7? The internet opines.

Curious case of PCJ being in different countries every day!

Some eagle-eyed Reddit and Twitter users have pointed out how the Bajirao Mastani actor is on the move almost all the time and can even be seen on different continents within the span of a few hours. Some of her recent back-to-back appearances include Citadel promotions in the US, London, and Rome, the NMACC event in Mumbai, and modeling for global magazine cover appearances.

One day in India, two days later in Venice!

Fans were awed yet again when PCJ flew down from London to Delhi for the engagement ceremony of her cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra on May 13. Several netizens lauded her, claiming it showed how rooted and family-driven she was. Just two days later, she was spotted in Venice for an event hosted by the jewelry brand Bulgari, of which she is an ambassador.

Fans cannot stop praising her commitment to work

Respecting her "commitment toward hustle," her ambitious nature, and the way she has earned the moniker of a "global star" despite being an outsider, several fans have written tweets praising Chopra Jonas in the last few days. One such tweet read, "She's literally everywhere from billboards all over the world to topping every single streaming chart and Citadel is giving her the much-needed push."

Actor will make more appearances in India soon

PCJ is expected to return to India in October for the Jio MAMI Film Festival. She was knighted the chairperson of the festival in 2021. Around the same time, Parineeti is expected to get married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha, which might prolong Chopra Jonas's stay! On the work front, by year-end, she is slated to begin shooting for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.