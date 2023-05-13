Entertainment

Happy birthday, Sunny Leone: Dance numbers you can't miss

May 13, 2023

Actor Sunny Leone is celebrating her 42nd birthday on Saturday (May 13)

Sunny Leone has enthralled the audience not only with her on-screen presence but also with her sizzling dance numbers. She has been a part of several superhit songs, showing off her effortless moves. On her 42nd birthday on Saturday (May 13), here are some of her best performances that have made her one of the most mesmerizing dancers in Bollywood.

'Baby Doll'

Talk about Leone's popular dance numbers and the name to pop up first is Baby Doll. Sung by Kanika Kapoor, Leone's energy in the song was infectious. She grooved on the peppy beats of the song, leaving everyone impressed with her dancing skills. Composed by the Meet Brothers, this song from the movie Ragini MMS 2, established Leone as a dancer.

'Laila'

The 2013 film Shootout at Wadala featured a dance number by Leone. The special song sung by Mika Singh and Anand Raaj Anand is another iconic dance number of Leone. She allured the audience once again with her sultry expressions and sensual moves. Apart from Leone, the dance number also feature John Abraham who played the lead in the movie.

'Laila Main Laila'

Leone has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the past. She was seen in a special song in his 2017 film Raees. The song Laila Main Laila was picturized on the two actors, though only Leone was seen dancing. Recreated by Ram Sampath, the song was sung by Pawni Pandey. Raees was the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

'Pani Waala Dance'

Ikka, Shraddha Pandit, and Arko's song Pani Waala Dance from the 2015 film Kuch Kuch Locha Hai was a favorite number at all Bollywood parties at one point in time. The song became an instant hit with the audience and also became a pool party song when it was released. It continued to be on the charts for a long time.

'Piya More'

Wonder how hot Emraan Hashmi and Leone's on-screen chemistry would be? Check out the song Piya More from the movie Baadshaho. The 2017 movie starred Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead. Composed by Ankit Tiwari, the female vocals in the song were lent by Neeti Mohan, while Mika Singh sang the male vocals. The song's lyrics were written by Manoj Muntashir.