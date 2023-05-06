Entertainment

'The Kerala Story' OTT release: When, where to watch film

'The Kerala Story' was released in theaters on May 5

Despite being surrounded by several controversies, Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story has grabbed the attention of the audience. Released on Friday, the film registered a successful start at the box office by reportedly earning Rs. 8.03 crore. The interest in the film is only growing, with many wanting to know when it will premiere on OTT. Read on for its streaming details and more.

Why does this story matter?

The Kerala Story is said to be based on the lives of three young Kerala women who have been brainwashed by a female friend to convert to Islam, with an agenda of making them join ISIS.

Adah Sharma plays the lead and narrates the story of her and her friends' ordeals and the cruelty that they had to suffer.

When will it release on the OTT?

It has only been a day since the film was released. Therefore, its OTT premiere date is currently not known. However, the movie is expected to be released on OTT after two months of its theatrical release. The streaming rights for the film have been brought by ZEE5, reported Asianet, and can be watched on the platform once it is ready for streaming.

Madhya Pradesh makes film tax-free

Numerous political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have praised the movie. Moreover, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Madhya Pradesh government has declared the film tax-free in the state. It is the first of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states to make such an announcement for the movie. Chouhan's government had previously also declared Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files as tax-free.

Film becomes 2023's 5th biggest opener

The opening-day collection of The Kerala Story reportedly stood at Rs. 8.03 crore, making it the fifth-biggest Hindi cinema opener of 2023. The list is topped by Pathaan, followed by Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Bholaa. Meanwhile, TKS saw low occupancy in the morning shows on the first day. However, the night shows recorded more than 40% occupancy.